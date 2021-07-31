Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CKNHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $45.00. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415. Clarkson has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.