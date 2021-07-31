Clash Token Price Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Clash Token coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Clash Token has a market capitalization of $473,418.68 and approximately $1,721.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clash Token has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,216.87 or 0.99808996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00073070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

