Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,067. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

