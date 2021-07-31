Clive Latcham Sells 250,000 Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. Greatland Gold plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £710.41 million and a PE ratio of -180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.