CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Thursday. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 464.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.