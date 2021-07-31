CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,596,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About CMG Holdings Group
