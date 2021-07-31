CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,596,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

