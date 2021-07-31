CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $78,403,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.