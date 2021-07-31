CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 1,684,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.