CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.