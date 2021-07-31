Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10. Cognex has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

