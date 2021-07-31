Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19,033.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.67.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR opened at $744.05 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $554.26 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $707.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by $0.41. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

