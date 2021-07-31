Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.51. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $203.76. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

