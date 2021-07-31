Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

