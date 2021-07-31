Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $279.95 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $167.99 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.91. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

