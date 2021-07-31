Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

