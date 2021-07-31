Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

SPGI opened at $428.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $429.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

