Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 445.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $349.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $260.18 and a 52 week high of $351.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.