Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

