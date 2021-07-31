Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 68,973 shares.The stock last traded at $128.59 and had previously closed at $122.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

