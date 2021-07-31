Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 17th

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.90 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

