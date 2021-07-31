Colony Group LLC Buys 453 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 100.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $739.51 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $756.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.