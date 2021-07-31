Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

