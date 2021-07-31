Colony Group LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $552.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $554.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.