Colony Group LLC Purchases 3,021 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 75.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

