Colony Group LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,620,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

