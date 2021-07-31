Colony Group LLC Sells 473 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

