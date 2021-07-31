Colony Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $757,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $52.35 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.22.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

