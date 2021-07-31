Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.43

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 15431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLPBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3652 dividend. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.