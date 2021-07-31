Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

COLB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 303,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

