Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,259. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

