Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 25.94%.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

