Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

