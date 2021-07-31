Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

