Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

