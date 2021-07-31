Commerzbank Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Hold

Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Commerzbank currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

