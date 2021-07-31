Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.26 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

