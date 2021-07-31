Comparing Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) & Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Afya alerts:

Afya has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Afya and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $233.20 million 9.19 $56.66 million $0.61 37.70 Arco Platform $194.47 million 4.52 $3.26 million $0.06 485.00

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Afya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Afya and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00

Afya presently has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 31.04%. Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.50%. Given Arco Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Afya.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46% Arco Platform 2.30% 1.19% 0.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Afya beats Arco Platform on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses; and develops and sells digital and printed medical content. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 24 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 19 operating units and five approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network consisted of 6,119 partner schools and 1,785,576 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 1941 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.