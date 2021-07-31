Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) versus SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head to Head Analysis

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conduent and SITO Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.16 billion 0.34 -$118.00 million $0.62 10.82 SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.10 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Conduent and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -1.93% 14.08% 3.88% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conduent beats SITO Mobile on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

