Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of James River Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of James River Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

