Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,052 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AMOT stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

