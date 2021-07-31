Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

