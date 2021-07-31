Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $12.57 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

