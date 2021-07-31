CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Down to $139.12

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $139.12, but opened at $134.49. CONMED shares last traded at $134.34, with a volume of 2,059 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.69, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CONMED by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

