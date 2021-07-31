Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

CNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

