Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of CLR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.