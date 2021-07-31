Contrasting Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Coty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Digital Solutions and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 1 6 4 1 2.42

Coty has a consensus price target of $9.26, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% Coty -20.42% -4.00% -0.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Coty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Coty $4.72 billion 1.42 -$1.01 billion ($0.48) -18.19

Global Digital Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coty.

Summary

Coty beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands. It also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands. The company also sells its products through third-party distributors. It sells its products to approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

