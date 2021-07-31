ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Constantin Coussios Purchases 8,440 Shares

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 236.90 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

