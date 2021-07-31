Cooper Financial Group Buys 136 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Novanta were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 70,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 0.98. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.