Cooper Financial Group Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lear were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,832,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.