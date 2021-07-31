Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $164.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

